Arrest made in slaying near D.C. homeless encampment

A man was arrested in the death of a person who appeared to be homeless and was fatally shot near Mount Vernon Square NW last month.
Police said Monday in their statement that Howard Fritts, 55, who also had no known address, was arrested June 1 and charged with second-degree murder while armed.
According to a sworn statement filed in court, he told police that he did not have a gun and had never fired one.
Court documents identify him as Howard W. Fritts, and state that he also is known as Howard W. Fritts, Jr.