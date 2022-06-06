Arrest made in slaying near D.C. homeless encampment

Placeholder while article actions load

A man was arrested in the death of a person who appeared to be homeless and was fatally shot near Mount Vernon Square NW last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charlie Miller, 46, who had no known address, was shot May 29 in the 900 block of Ninth Street NW, the D.C. police said in a statement released Monday. An encampment of people experiencing homelessness is near the shooting site.

Police said Monday in their statement that Howard Fritts, 55, who also had no known address, was arrested June 1 and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

According to a sworn statement filed in court, he told police that he did not have a gun and had never fired one.

Court documents identify him as Howard W. Fritts, and state that he also is known as Howard W. Fritts, Jr.

GiftOutline Gift Article