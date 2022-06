Placeholder while article actions load

Police said McRae was found wounded about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road NE, near Fort Lincoln Park. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

A man who was shot inside a building in February in Northeast Washington has died, and his case is being investigated as a homicide, D.C. police said in a statement issued Monday.

Police said McRae died at a hospital on April 27, and his death was later ruled a homicide. No possible motive was described, and no arrest has been made.