Man arrested in carjacking of D.C. ambulance

The incident occurred about 8:50 a.m., when the ambulance crew with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded to a call for a person down at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street in Southeast.

D.C. police on Monday arrested a man who authorities said carjacked an ambulance after threatening emergency responders with a gun on Saturday while the crew was on a call in the Anacostia neighborhood in Southeast Washington.

Police said a man entered the back of the parked ambulance and put his hand on a gun in his waistband. Police said the man threatened the crew, who got out of the vehicle. Police said the man drove the ambulance away.