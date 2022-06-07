The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man arrested in carjacking of D.C. ambulance

June 7, 2022 at 7:28 a.m. EDT
(Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
D.C. police on Monday arrested a man who authorities said carjacked an ambulance after threatening emergency responders with a gun on Saturday while the crew was on a call in the Anacostia neighborhood in Southeast Washington.

Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast was charged with armed carjacking.

The incident occurred about 8:50 a.m., when the ambulance crew with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded to a call for a person down at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street in Southeast.

Police said a man entered the back of the parked ambulance and put his hand on a gun in his waistband. Police said the man threatened the crew, who got out of the vehicle. Police said the man drove the ambulance away.

The vehicle was later found in the 200 block of K Street SW.

