Man arrested in carjacking of D.C. ambulance

D.C. police on Monday arrested a man who authorities said carjacked an ambulance after threatening emergency responders with a gun on Saturday while the crew was on a call in the Anacostia neighborhood in Southeast Washington.
Police said a man entered the back of the parked ambulance and put his hand on a gun in his waistband. Police said the man threatened the crew, who got out of the vehicle. Police said the man drove the ambulance away.
The vehicle was later found in the 200 block of K Street SW.