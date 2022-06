A man who was wanted in a killing in the District was taken into custody in Arizona, and was charged Tuesday, the D.C. police said.

The Border Patrol picked up Alvin Cruz-Garcia, 24, who had no known address, on May 13 in Douglas, Ariz., the police said. He was extradited to Washington and charged Tuesday on a warrant from the D.C. Superior Court with second-degree murder in the death of Ramon Gomez-Yanez, 38, of Northwest Washington.