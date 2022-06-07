Placeholder while article actions load

Lately I’ve noticed more vehicles sporting a bit of information about the person behind the wheel: “Student Driver.” Some of the bumper stickers or rear windshield signs proclaim “Caution: Student Driver” or “New Driver, Be Kind” or “Please Be Patient. Student Driver.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All are designed to inform other motorists that this driver doesn’t have many miles beneath his or her wheels — and to act accordingly.

“I think they’re a great idea,” said Jack Meakin of Greg’s Driving School, which has 47 locations around Maryland. “Parents feel comfortable with them, students feel comfortable. You’ve got something on there letting people know: Be patient. This person needs a little more time and distance.”

Jack said the driving school started offering them to parents about three or four years ago.

“We had some demand for it,” he said. “We offer them on our website. When they sign up for class, they're able to purchase those. I was really surprised the amount of parents who decided to get those.”

Similar signage is required in the United Kingdom. Student drivers must display on the front and rear of their vehicle a square white plate with a red “L” in the center. That stands for “learner,” and the plates are known as “L plates.”

Her Majesty’s government is pretty serious about these signs, warning: “You can get up to 6 penalty points if you do not display an L plate or if it’s not the right size.”

In Wales, new drivers can choose to put on “D plates,” instead. That’s because the Welsh word for “learner” is “dysgwr.”

Mark Thompson of Kensington got his driver's license long ago, but he just ordered a custom magnetic bumper sticker off the internet. “Imagine how much better things would be around here if we all had stickers like this one I just got,” he wrote.

Mark’s sticker reads: “Perpetual student driver.”

The roads would be a lot safer if we all were a little more understanding of our fellow drivers — more polite, more accommodating. Imagine if we all gave the car in front of us plenty of room, used our turn signals, let vehicles merge in front of us, passed on the left, used our headlights in the rain, cleared the snow from the roofs of our cars … In other words, if we did the things they teach us to do in driving school.

Exit strategy

Things have hopefully gotten a little bit safer at Exit 8C of southbound Interstate 395 in Arlington. That’s the stretch of asphalt I wrote about Tuesday. Some drivers have been making their way across four lanes of traffic in a space of roughly 300 feet to take the exit to southbound Route 1.

On Monday night, a Virginia Department of Transportation crew erected about 18 barrels in the gore zone of the exit, from its apex to its base. The orange barrels hopefully will dissuade drivers from cutting dangerously over to the exit.

Like an eye in the sky, Dave Statter caught the late-night barrel deployment with the video camera in his Crystal City apartment. The VDOT workers who put the temporary bollards up deserve our respect and admiration. They were one drunk, sleepy or texting driver away from serious injury — or worse. VDOT says that flex-post bollards and additional striping are on the way.

Years ago, I spent some time with a VDOT employee charged with keeping the Beltway moving. I watched as Bruce Jenkins of the Safety Service Patrol waded into Beltway traffic to remove a bit of tire debris from one lane, with only his high-visibility outfit and commanding demeanor as protection.

The late show

The District’s Colin Davies received an unpleasant surprise in the mail not long ago. It was a notice from Montgomery County of an overdue parking ticket.

“I was particularly amused by the opening sentence: ‘Please be advised there was a delay in mailing this notice,’” wrote Colin.

A delay? I’ll say. The ticket was dated Jan. 5, 2015.

Colin said he has no memory of getting the $60 ticket. With the $50 late penalty, he owes $110.

Colin said he called the county’s parking enforcement office and was told he owed the ticket and the late fee — “though I asked why it was I who had to pay when it was they who were seven and a half years late,” he said.

Good question. Hey, Montgomery County, shouldn’t you at least waive the late fee, because you yourself were so late? No one from the county responded Tuesday to my request for comment.

