Officers were called to a residence in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place around 11 a.m. for a welfare check by a parent of one of those found dead, Fairfax County police said. A roommate let the officers inside the apartment and said the person lived in a bedroom at the end of a hallway, police said.

The officers weren’t able to enter the bedroom, but looked in a window and saw the bodies of two women and one man. All three were pronounced dead at the scene and at least two of the victims showed signs of trauma, police said.