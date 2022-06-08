D.C. man convicted of first-degree murder in death of 81-year-old after robbery

A D.C. Superior Court jury on Wednesday found a D.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 81-year-old who died about a month after being knocked to the ground during a robbery, authorities said.
When he fell, Poole hit his head against a metal fence and suffered a fatal brain injury, prosecutors said. Poole died about a month after the attack.
Detectives used surveillance video from the 7-Eleven — which showed Williams watching Poole inside the store and following him after he left — as evidence in the case, prosecutors said. The video did not capture the attack, but a witness said they saw Williams running from the area where Poole’s body was found, according to prosecutors.
Williams later returned to the 7-Eleven and was arrested. He admitted to being inside the store at the time Poole was there but denied participating in the robbery and attack, prosecutors said.
Williams, 52, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.