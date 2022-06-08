The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C. man convicted of first-degree murder in death of 81-year-old after robbery

Tyrone Williams and another person knocked Bobby Poole Jr. to the ground, and Poole died about a month later, prosecutors say

June 8, 2022 at 6:47 p.m. EDT
A D.C. Superior Court jury on Wednesday found a D.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 81-year-old who died about a month after being knocked to the ground during a robbery, authorities said.

The incident occurred March 29, 2020 in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE. Prosecutors said 81-year-old Bobby Poole Jr. was completing his daily walk to a 7-Eleven convenience store near his home, when Tyrone Williams and another person knocked him to the ground and searched his pockets for items to steal.

When he fell, Poole hit his head against a metal fence and suffered a fatal brain injury, prosecutors said. Poole died about a month after the attack.

Detectives used surveillance video from the 7-Eleven — which showed Williams watching Poole inside the store and following him after he left — as evidence in the case, prosecutors said. The video did not capture the attack, but a witness said they saw Williams running from the area where Poole’s body was found, according to prosecutors.

Williams later returned to the 7-Eleven and was arrested. He admitted to being inside the store at the time Poole was there but denied participating in the robbery and attack, prosecutors said.

Williams, 52, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

