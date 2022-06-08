D.C. man convicted of first-degree murder in death of 81-year-old after robbery

Placeholder while article actions load

The incident occurred March 29, 2020 in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE. Prosecutors said 81-year-old Bobby Poole Jr. was completing his daily walk to a 7-Eleven convenience store near his home, when Tyrone Williams and another person knocked him to the ground and searched his pockets for items to steal.

A D.C. Superior Court jury on Wednesday found a D.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an 81-year-old who died about a month after being knocked to the ground during a robbery, authorities said.

When he fell, Poole hit his head against a metal fence and suffered a fatal brain injury, prosecutors said. Poole died about a month after the attack.

Detectives used surveillance video from the 7-Eleven — which showed Williams watching Poole inside the store and following him after he left — as evidence in the case, prosecutors said. The video did not capture the attack, but a witness said they saw Williams running from the area where Poole’s body was found, according to prosecutors.