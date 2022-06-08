Motorist dies after collision with driver fleeing officers, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A person driving a white Honda Accord was killed after a crash involving the driver of a gray Dodge Charger who was fleeing an attempted police stop Wednesday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The person who died was the driver of a vehicle that wasn't involved in the traffic stop in the Upper Marlboro area, police said.

Police Chief Malik Aziz addressed media near the scene of the crash in a residential neighborhood at White House Road and Pookey Way. Aziz said that around 6:30 a.m., an officer saw two vehicles, a blue vehicle and a gray Charger, commit “a traffic violation” and attempted to make a traffic stop.

“Those two vehicles attempted to allude the police officer,” Aziz said.

Aziz said the driver in the gray Charger crossed over a “double yellow line” and crashed into the uninvolved driver in the Accord. Aziz said the uninvolved driver was injured in the crash and later died.

The driver who crashed into the Honda has been arrested, Aziz said.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the crash, alongside the Maryland State Police, according to police. Prince George’s County police will conduct an internal investigation upon the conclusion of the investigation, Aziz said.

The officer has been placed on administrative suspension pending the results of the investigation, Aziz said.

