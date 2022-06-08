A man tried to kidnap a child in Georgetown, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A man tried to kidnap a child Tuesday afternoon in Georgetown, D.C. police said. The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of M Street NW, not far from the waterfront area. According to a police report, the man walked up to three women — one of whom had a child — and “started talking” to the child.

The women and the child started to walk away to a nearby bus stop. While they were waiting with the child at the stop, the man walked up to them and again “started a conversation” with them and the child, according to a police report.

One of the woman took out her phone to check when the bus would come and as she was doing that, police said, the man picked up the boy and ran off with him. She chased after the man “yelling and screaming” before the man put the boy down and fled, police said.

Police said no one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Officials are looking for the man; they did not provide a description of him. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

