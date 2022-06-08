The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man with weapon detained near Brett Kavanaugh’s home

The man allegedly told police he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.

By
, 
and 
 
Updated June 8, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. EDT|Published June 8, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. EDT
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The man, described as being in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it onto Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County but was stopped on a nearby street, these people said.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates that the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, these people said.

The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. today, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” McCabe said. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

The story is developing and will be updated.

Robert Barnes, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.

