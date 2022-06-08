The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fairfax police say man and two women died in ‘suicide pact'

Angelica McIntosh, 26; Anne Lollar, 31; and a man whose identity has not been confirmed were found dead in an apartment in the Fair Oaks area.

June 8, 2022 at 6:58 p.m. EDT
Three people found fatally shot in a Fairfax County apartment died in a “suicide pact” in which a man killed two women before ending his own life, police said Wednesday. (Tom Jackman/The Washington Post)
Three people found fatally shot in a Fairfax County apartment died in a “suicide pact” in which a man killed two women before ending his own life, police said Wednesday.

Angelica McIntosh, 26; Anne Lollar, 31; and a man whose identity has not been confirmed by investigators were found dead Tuesday morning in an apartment in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place in the county’s Fair Oaks area, police said.

Investigators have “preliminarily” identified the man as a 26-year-old who shared the second-story apartment with the two women and at least one other roommate, who is “not considered a person of interest” in the case, police said in a statement. They said officers were dispatched to the apartment, in the Camden Fair Lakes complex, after a relative of one of the three asked for a welfare check.

“Detectives found evidence to indicate McIntosh, Lollar and the man made a suicide pact,” the statement said. “Detectives believe the man shot McIntosh and Lollar prior to shooting himself.”

Efforts to reach relatives of McIntosh and Lollar Wednesday were not successful.

