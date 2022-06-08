Fairfax police say man and two women died in ‘suicide pact'

Placeholder while article actions load

Angelica McIntosh, 26; Anne Lollar, 31; and a man whose identity has not been confirmed by investigators were found dead Tuesday morning in an apartment in the 4200 block of Mazarin Place in the county’s Fair Oaks area, police said.

Investigators have “preliminarily” identified the man as a 26-year-old who shared the second-story apartment with the two women and at least one other roommate, who is “not considered a person of interest” in the case, police said in a statement. They said officers were dispatched to the apartment, in the Camden Fair Lakes complex, after a relative of one of the three asked for a welfare check.