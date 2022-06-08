Fairfax police say man and two women died in ‘suicide pact'

Three people found fatally shot in a Fairfax County apartment died in a “suicide pact” in which a man killed two women before ending his own life, police said Wednesday.
Investigators have “preliminarily” identified the man as a 26-year-old who shared the second-story apartment with the two women and at least one other roommate, who is “not considered a person of interest” in the case, police said in a statement. They said officers were dispatched to the apartment, in the Camden Fair Lakes complex, after a relative of one of the three asked for a welfare check.
“Detectives found evidence to indicate McIntosh, Lollar and the man made a suicide pact,” the statement said. “Detectives believe the man shot McIntosh and Lollar prior to shooting himself.”
Efforts to reach relatives of McIntosh and Lollar Wednesday were not successful.
