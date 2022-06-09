Capital Pride’s big return: Parade, Joe Jonas and plenty of parties

Placeholder while article actions load

Whether you want to observe Pride with a parade, a protest or a late-night dance party, there’s something happening this weekend. Capital Pride has a full schedule of official and featured events on capitalpride.org. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The headliners Capital Pride Parade: Organizers expect it will take about four hours for all the floats, bands and marching groups to traverse the 1½-mile route on Saturday. The parade begins at 14th and T streets NW at 3 p.m. and passes through Shaw, Logan Circle and Dupont before finishing at 21st and P streets. This path is designed to “acknowledge the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods” in D.C.

Capital Pride Festival and Concert: Sunday’s main event fills Pennsylvania Avenue NW with three performance stages of music, dancing, and kings and queens; hundreds of booths and vendors; interactive sports zones; family activities; and an outdoor food court and beer gardens. Joe Jonas’s band DNCE is the headliner, along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Willow Pill and Symone and a DJ dance party. Most activity takes place between Third and Seventh streets between noon and 10 p.m., though there are some activities on closed side streets.

Dance parties

Capital Pride organizes several “official” events at nightclubs, but Friday’s opening night party, Riot! at Echostage, is sold out, as are advance tickets for ReMix, the parade after-party at City Winery. Still, there are plenty of chances to hit the dance floor this weekend. Fuse, the Pride Womxn’s Party, takes over the Howard Theatre on Friday with DJs MIM, Honey and Eletrox, plus live performances and drink specials. DJ Matt Bailer, who headlines the sold-out Mixtape party at 9:30 Club on Saturday night, spins at Trade with no cover on Friday after the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party. On Saturday, As You Are’s As You Aren’t encourages revelers to dress up and show off their alter egos — “the Sasha Fierce to your Beyoncé, the Hannah to your Miley” — while dancing until 2 a.m. The immersive Pride Wonderland at Navy Yard’s HQO features DJs spinning disco, retro tunes, hip-hop and EDM on three dance floors, including party tents, and a five-hour open bar. The late-night action takes place at Flash’s Flashy Afterhours, with DJs Isaac Escalante and Nina Flowers spinning from 3:30 to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Drag queens and tea dances

JR’s is hosting an outdoor block party from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday with seven DJs (including Wess, Darryl Strickland and Keenan Orr), eight drag performers (including Citrine, Janesaw and Vagenesis) and special cocktails to raise money for HIPS. Trade, located along the 14th Street parade route, opens at 2 p.m. Saturday. DJ Jacq Jill takes the stage in the afternoon, and the main event is the Queermatica Drag Show with performers including Pussy Noir, Venus Valhalla and Ricky Rosé. The bar opens at 2 p.m. again Sunday, with a similar lineup of DJs and drag performers. There’s no cover all weekend. The best view in the neighborhood might belong to Lady Bird, the bar atop the Kimpton Banneker Hotel. The free We Say Gay Tea Dance runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and features drag queens, DJs and themed cocktails. Dressing up is encouraged: Guests with “high heels, sequins and higher hair” will go to the front of the line for admission. DC Brau raises money for LGBTQ youth organization SMYAL through sales of its Pride Pils beer, but on Saturday, the brewery is hosting Werq, a drag show featuring Cake, Crimsyn and other divas, beginning at 3 p.m. As You Are’s Half-and-Half combines a drag show and tea dance, offering both drag kings and DJs from 3 to 8 p.m. At Wunder Garten, a special edition of its free Kiki Sundays party features drag bingo, DJs, trivia and drinks from 6 to 8 p.m.

Adult beverages

Many people will raise glasses with friends and family this weekend. Here’s how to do so while supporting LGBTQ businesses. From Friday through Saturday, Pizzeria Paradiso’s Dupont location offers flights starring beers from two LGBTQ-owned breweries — Silver Spring’s Denizens and D.C.'s Red Bear — and Pride Cider from Anxo (which is donating a portion of sales to the Human Rights Campaign). On Saturday, in honor of the Pride Parade, there’s a $10 beer-and-a-shot special with Republic Restoratives’ Civic Pride vodka and any of the featured drafts or cans. Red Bear Brewing has brewed its own beer for Pride: Say Queer, a dreamsicle-inspired orange and vanilla sour. The original Dacha beer garden in Shaw is hosting a release party Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. with drag queens, face painting and beers served in glittery boots.

Prefer to drink at home? Two Ivy City distilleries can help. LGBTQ-owned Republic Restoratives is bringing back special bottles of Civic Pride vodka, which is really easy-drinking house Civic vodka decorated with a Pride flag. Proceeds from sales benefit Whitman-Walker Health. Don Ciccio & Figli, known for its Italian amaros and aperitifs, has gone in a different direction with its new collection of spirits: Tutti Frutti, a purple drink that takes its color from purple carrots and involves a blend of peach, blueberry, apricot and other fruit, as well as traditional botanicals and — this is the kicker — edible glitter. The tasting room is open Saturday, and 20 percent of all sales benefit LGBTQ organizations, including the Trevor Project, SMYAL and the Human Rights Campaign.

Museums

Looking for an artsy Friday night destination? The Smithsonian’s Futures exhibition at the Arts and Industries Building brings together writers, artists and scholars to discuss what Pride might look like in 2050, followed by music and DJ performances. It’s free and runs from 6 to 10 p.m. In Alexandria, the Late Shift at the Torpedo Factory includes exhibitions with LGBTQ artists and hands-on crafting projects. Admission is free, and it’s open from 7 to 10 p.m.

A protest

The theme of this year’s D.C. Dyke March is body liberation, with participants marching through downtown “in celebration of our bodies and in protest of a toxic governing system.” The group will set off from Franklin Square at 6 p.m. Friday but does not publicize the route in advance.

