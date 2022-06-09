Peregrine falcon chicks take flight at Harpers Ferry

Placeholder while article actions load

For the second year in a row, peregrine falcon chicks have successfully fledged at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, and wildlife experts said they’re excited because it’s a sign of how the birds have made a comeback from being endangered. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Peregrine falcons hadn’t been at the park in West Virginia for much of the past 70 years.

Last year, a male falcon in the area mated with a female and had three chicks, but only one survived.

This spring, the same male falcon mated with a different female falcon, and they had four chicks, of which three survived. The three chicks have “entered the fledgling phase after they developed feathers enabling them to fly,” according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“To have a second year in a row, and to have three — it’s very, very exciting,” said Leah Taber, a spokeswoman for the Harpers Ferry park.

Advertisement

Officials said they’re not sure what caused one of the chicks to die but said it could have been eaten by a predator, or other chicks could have crowded it out of feeding in the nest — both common problems as chicks have a high mortality rate, according to NPS.

Peregrine falcons are considered one of the fastest-flying birds in the world and reach speeds of up to 240 mph when they dive or “stoop” to hunt, park experts said.

They’re about the size of a crow and have long, pointed wings and tapered tails that help with their aerodynamics and speed. Often they were found along rocky cliffs and mountains throughout the United States when they were more numerous in the 1930s and 1940s.

At Harpers Ferry, they have been known to frequent Maryland Heights, which is on the Maryland side of the Potomac River near Elk Ridge, as far back as the late 1880s.

Advertisement

But their population suffered throughout the United States starting in the 1950s, when pesticides like DDT — which was banned in 1972 — were widely used to save crops from insects. The falcons would prey on small birds that had ingested poisoned insects, and that caused the female falcons to produce eggs that did not have enough calcium, making them crack easily.

They were nearly wiped out along the East Coast and were on the endangered species list.

In the past few decades, they’ve made a comeback after extensive work to breed them in captivity and return them to the wild. In 1999, peregrine falcons were taken off the endangered species list, although they are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Peregrine falcons still face threats from humans and development. They have learned to adapt and often make nests under man-made structures like bridges or on office building ledges that mimic cliffs and ridges. Peregrine falcons do not make a nest with sticks and grass, but instead etch or scrape a spot on a rock ledge to lay eggs.

More than 6,000 captive-bred peregrine falcons were reintroduced in 34 states between 1974 and 1997. Maryland and Virginia now have more than 50 pairs of “successfully breeding” peregrine falcons, according to wildlife experts.

They’re still considered rare in Maryland and West Virginia, experts said, and a pair hadn’t been seen at Harpers Ferry in decades. Before 2021, there hadn’t been a “successful hatchling and fledgling at Harpers Ferry” since the early 1950s, Taber said.

Advertisement

In the early 2000s, the park service relocated peregrine falcons from man-made structures to Harpers Ferry, but none returned to nest there.

Eventually, there were more sightings of individual peregrine falcons, but none ever stayed until 2015, when an adult female was seen regularly at Maryland Heights. Since then, several peregrine falcons have nested, but no pair had successfully hatched chicks until last year, officials said.

Female peregrine falcons typically lay a “clutch of three to five eggs each spring,” park officials said, and the “pair share incubation duties which last about 33 days.” At about 12 weeks of age, juveniles start to “hunt and care for themselves,” Taber said.

Park staff and volunteers have spotted the three fledglings and their parents this spring soaring around the park’s Maryland Heights area.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to see another successful breeding season,” Mia Parsons, resources manager at the park, said in a statement.

The falcons at Harpers Ferry came back after not having been there for seven decades, and Taber said it’s a sign that “they’re adapting.”

“They’re a strong pair that’s come here, and they’re using this area in a heavily congested part of our park and having successful fledgling,” Taber said.

NPS officials said at the Harpers Ferry park that they rely heavily on volunteers, who were the first to spot the trio of fledglings and help in observations about the falcons’ “behaviors, mating, hatching and feeding.”

The falcons at Harpers Ferry are managed in a joint effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the NPS.

Parts of the Harpers Ferry park’s rock climbing areas and trails will be closed to visitors at this time to try to help protect the fledglings and their parents from “human interference and give the peregrines essential space for breeding and nesting,” officials said.

Visitors can see the falcons with a pair of binoculars from the Point, according to park officials.

GiftOutline Gift Article