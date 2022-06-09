Deputies report shooting with ‘multiple victims’ in Smithsburg, Md.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Western Maryland said they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon with multiple victims at a concrete molding company.
Attempts to reach a company representative were not immediately successful. A video on its website shows sprawling buildings filled with large machines.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., authorities said. Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, near Hagerstown, and authorities said in a statement, “the suspect is no longer a threat to the community.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said at a news conference that a state trooper who responded was shot in the shoulder and returned fire. He said he didn’t know the status of the shooter or the circumstances of the shooting. He believed there were three dead.
The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area due to the large police presence.
“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the police department said in a statement.
The FBI’s Baltimore field office’s evidence response team is also on scene, according to a spacewoman. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is assisting.
