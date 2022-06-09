Deputies report shooting with ‘multiple victims’ in Smithsburg, Md.

Placeholder while article actions load

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Western Maryland said they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon with multiple victims at a concrete molding company. Some people were killed, but it was not immediately clear how many. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There are fatalities,” Lt. Joshua McCauley said. McCauley identified the company as Columbia Machine Inc., which according to its website designs and manufactures concrete products including mixers and molds. It serves customers in more than 100 countries and started in 1937.

Attempts to reach a company representative were not immediately successful. A video on its website shows sprawling buildings filled with large machines.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m., authorities said. Deputies responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, near Hagerstown, and authorities said in a statement, “the suspect is no longer a threat to the community.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said at a news conference that a state trooper who responded was shot in the shoulder and returned fire. He said he didn’t know the status of the shooter or the circumstances of the shooting. He believed there were three dead.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area due to the large police presence.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the police department said in a statement.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office’s evidence response team is also on scene, according to a spacewoman. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is assisting.

Erin Cox, Justin Jouvenal and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.

