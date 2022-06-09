Senate leader says he’s giving up on bill to bring Commanders to Virginia

RICHMOND — The state legislator who’s led the charge to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia gave up the fight Thursday, saying the latest controversy surrounding the team has proved too much to overcome.
“This obviously was not very helpful to put it mildly but there’s so many other things out there,” Saslaw said, referring to investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement. “There were just so many things out there that a lot of people are saying, ‘Saslaw, this thing needs to wait.’ ”
A spokesperson for the Commanders did not immediately provide comment Thursday.
Sam Fortier in Washington contributed to this report.
This story is developing and will be updated.