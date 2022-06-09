64-year-old woman shot in April in Northwest D.C. has died, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A 64-year-old woman who was among three people shot on a street in Northwest Washington in April has died of her injuries, according to D.C. police. Police identified the victim as Phyllis Williams, who lived in Northwest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting occurred shortly before 6:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Kennedy Street NW, in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. Police said Williams and two men were shot.

Authorities said at the time that the two men suffered injuries that did not appear to be critical. They described the injuries to Williams as life-threatening.

Police said Williams died May 8, and the D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide because of complications from a gunshot wound.

No arrest has been made. Police said someone in the group that was shot at appeared to have been targeted, though they did not specify whom. Efforts to reach Williams’ family on Thursday were not successful.

There have now been 87 homicides in the District this year, a 10 percent increase over this time in 2021.

