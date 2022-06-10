The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of June 10-15

Placeholder while article actions load

Editor’s note: Capital Pride returns in person this weekend for the first time since 2019, and the weekend is packed with celebrations. We’ve rounded up some recommended events and a list of all-ages Pride festivals and other activities. To avoid repetition, we suggest checking out those posts as well as this one.

As a reminder, some music venues continue to require masks or proof of vaccination. Please check venue websites before buying tickets or heading to the concert.

Friday, June 10

Korean Film Festival and Afterhours: Korean Cool at the Freer Gallery of Art: The return of in-person screenings at the National Museum of Asian Art’s annual Korean Film Festival calls for a celebration, literally. Afterhours: Korean Cool, co-sponsored by the Smithsonian and the Korean Cultural Center, features an outdoor festival with a performance by Korean folk-pop band ADG7; DJ Bae Bae spinning favorite K-pop tunes; local artist Kimchi Juice creating new works on the Freer Plaza; curators leading tours of the galleries, including the new “Once Upon a Roof: Vanished Korean Architecture”; food from Bun’d Up and Ruby Scoops; and cocktails by Please Bring Chips. The main event is a screening of “Hot in Day, Cold at Night,” a 2021 indie comedy with Park Song-yeol as star and director, in the Freer auditorium. The film festival continues Sunday with back-to-back screenings of Hong Sangsoo films from 2021: “Introduction” at 1 p.m. and “In Front of Your Face” at 3 p.m. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. (The hybrid festival picks back up June 17 with films shown both in person and streaming.) 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Booty Rex Queer Pride Party at Black Cat: Ebony Dumas — a.k.a. DJ Natty Boom — will perform one of her biggest gigs of the year alongside her DJ collective, Anthology of Booty, at the 13th annual Booty Rex Queer Pride Party, a Pride event that aims to stand out by “centering Black and Brown artists and queer artists,” Dumas says. Her selections at the turntables might include a venerated megahit from Beyoncé or a poly-style rap spasm from Doechii or a DMV anthem from Rico Nasty, or Abdu Ali, or GoldLink — but if there’s a single message pulsing through the speakers during her set on Friday, it’s hopefully this: “I want people to know that D.C. is still for them,” Dumas says. “I want people to know that D.C. is more than the government, regardless of what administration is in office. I want people to know that their identities are seen, and centered, and beautiful.” 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. $20.

‘In and Out: Summer Open Doors’ at the Former Residence of the Ambassadors of Spain: Columbia Heights was once home to the ambassadors of Spain. Now the Beaux-Arts mansion on 16th Street is home to cutting-edge Spanish art. Over the next two weeks, its seasonal open house, dubbed “In and Out: Summer Open Doors,” mixes indoor and outdoor exhibitions. The centerpiece is “Around Pollinators,” an installation of native flora by artist Lucía Loren designed to attract local fauna to the sculptural containers in the mansion’s garden. Guided tours are available with a free reservation on select days. Other outdoor attractions include photographs of the Asturias region taken by four winners of the Spanish National Photography Prize and a pair of murals, including a crocheted Pride banner, while more displays are located inside the building. Through June 26. Free; reservations required for garden tours.

Saturday, June 11

City-State Brewing Anniversary Party: City-State Brewing celebrates its first birthday with an all-day party designed to appeal to all ages. Befitting its reputation as one of the region’s most family-friendly breweries, everything begins at 12:30 p.m. with Teresa Jiménez performing songs to get children singing and dancing. Throughout the afternoon, there’ll be music by the Nate Bullington Jazz Quartet and the Too Much Talent Band. Go-go legends the Backyard Band serve as the headliners, which is a natural fit: Frontman Anwan “Big G” Glover collaborated with the brewery on Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket ale and Big G’s Uptown Hard Mix, a blend of hard iced tea and lemonade. Naturally, the day also involves special beers — City-State has teased a new barrel-aged offering — and food trucks. Adult admission after 1 p.m. includes drink tickets. Noon to 8 p.m. Free to $35, depending on time of entry.

Dupont Circle Summer Pop-Up and See You at the Circle Concert Series: It’s going to be a very busy Saturday in Dupont Circle, and not just because of the return of the Pride Parade. At least 35 local makers are setting up their wares on the sidewalks along Connecticut Avenue from noon to 5 p.m. as part of the Dupont Circle Summer Pop-Up. Browse jewelry, skin care products, candles and stuffed toys, among other goods, after picking up a map at the Q Street Metro entrance. Afterward, head down to the Circle proper for the kickoff of the See You at the Circle concert series with the go-go sound of the Experience Band and Show and powerhouse neo-soul singer Deborah Bond. The music runs from noon to 3:30 p.m., and concerts will be held on the second Saturday of the month through November.

Sandy Spring Strawberry Festival at the Sandy Spring Museum: For four decades, the Sandy Spring Museum has hosted a Strawberry Festival. There’s much more than fruit: Pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, carnival games, an insect show and a beer and wine garden are among the attractions at the Montgomery County cultural center. Still, the promise of “as much strawberry shortcake as your heart desires” is what really makes us want to jump in the car. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5; children under 1 admitted free. $15 unlimited play wristband for both days.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Merriweather Post Pavilion: The musical equivalent of “two great tastes that taste great together” was concocted 15 years ago when Robert Plant and Alison Krauss collaborated on “Raising Sand.” Plant, the legendary rock frontman of Led Zeppelin, found an unlikely duet partner in Krauss, a bluegrass icon. The songs were all covers, and the highlight was the tender and haunting reinterpretation of a song Plant penned with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, “Please Read the Letter.” In November 2021, they finally released a follow-up album, “Raise the Roof,” which continued to showcase their curation skills (along with those of producer T Bone Burnett), finding deeper cuts from musical compatriots including Lucinda Williams and the Everly Brothers. 8 p.m. $55-$175.

Return of Nerd Nite at DC9: There’s no denying that Washington is a city full of educated people: According to the Census Bureau, 34 percent of D.C. residents have an advanced degree, compared with less than 13 percent of all Americans. (Almost 60 percent of D.C. residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 33 percent in the rest of the country.) This probably makes your neighborhood pub quiz more competitive, but it also means we have an audience to sustain something like Nerd Nite. Since 2009, the monthly Nerd Nite at DC9 has given people with disparate interests a chance to give PowerPoint presentations about their favorite topics to a busy barroom crowd — everything from an Army JAG discussing legal issues and dilemmas raised by “Star Wars” plot points to a biology teacher breaking down the sex lives of zoo animals. After a long hiatus, Nerd Nite is back at DC9 with three brand-new talks: “The Supermarket and the Superpowers: How Your Local Grocery Store’s Cold War History Is Cooler Than the Frozen Section”; “Sexualization Throughout the History of ‘Star Trek’” and “This Is Not a Place of Honor: The Subtle Art of Creating a Warning That Lasts 10,000 Years,” which explains how scientists are warning the descendants of future generations about the dangers of nuclear waste. You’ll laugh, you’ll have a few drinks and you’ll definitely learn something. 6 p.m. $10.

Kevin Ross at Penn Social: Kevin Ross is no newcomer to R&B — that much is apparent on his 2021 album, “Drive 2.” The project — a follow-up to the first “Drive,” an EP released in 2017 — is a tight seven songs, only one of which features other artists. Ross doesn’t sound like he’s trying to find a musical identity. He knows who he is, and his album reflects that. Ross, who went to D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts and graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, takes his place in R&B as seriously as he takes the genre he loves so much. “I’m a bridge because I’m a student first,” he says. “I acknowledge my predecessors while being aware of my present and planning for the future.” He has already rubbed shoulders with some of his standout predecessors, having begun his career writing for the likes of Toni Braxton, Jamie Foxx and the trio SWV. Ross was signed to Motown Records and released just one studio album and a couple of EPs while there. Then he realized he needed to leave the label. Ross was allowed to exit his contract, and he started his own label. “The older you become, you start to understand that, you know what? Certain things aren’t worth sacrificing,” he says. 8 p.m. $40-$85.

Black Market Creatives Showcase at Anacostia Arts Center: A diverse collection of 10 Black-owned businesses join forces at the Anacostia Arts Center for this pop-up market. Vendors include statement earrings and pieces from Official Royal Watch, graffiti-influenced paintings and prints by Will’s Concrete Garden, and treats from DAB’s Italian Ice. 12:30 to 5 p.m. Free.

Sunday, June 12

Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival at Lamont Plaza: If you’ve taken a stroll through Mount Pleasant and gotten a bite to eat at longtime staple Haydee’s or gotten your hair done at Golden Scissors, you can give thanks for the deep roots the Salvadoran community has established in D.C. The neighborhood will be home to the second annual festival celebrating immigrants from El Salvador, hosted by the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. The day includes live performances, the unveiling of a mural from local artist Frida Elarios and free face painting for children set up in Lamont Plaza, located at the heart of the neighborhood. 2 to 9 p.m. Free.

Be Steadwell at Joe’s Movement Emporium: Singer-songwriter Be Steadwell is a creative force in her own right — beyond albums of “Queer Love Songs” and “Dark Love Songs,” the self-proclaimed queer-pop musician turned letters written to her girlfriend after a tumultuous breakup into a musical, “A Letter to My Ex.” At this outdoor show at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Steadwell performs a mix of classic love songs, from soul to folk, Britney Spears to “The Little Mermaid,” and audience members are invited to sing along with her. 6 p.m. Tickets are pay what you can, with a $10 minimum.

Monday, June 13

EuroAsia Shorts Film Festival: Like many other film festivals, EuroAsia Shorts has adopted a hybrid format this year, with some screenings online and others taking place at embassies and cultural centers around the capital. It’s those international locations — the chance to watch short films at the Austrian Embassy, the Korean Cultural Center or the Former Residence of the Ambassadors of Spain — that have helped make EuroAsia a fixture on D.C.'s film calendar over the last 16 years. The format remains the same: European and Asian countries are paired, such as Italy and Oman on Monday at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center. Films from both countries are shown back to back, followed by a moderated discussion, usually with a diplomat from an embassy or cultural institution, and a reception. Since the programs are usually an hour or less, minus discussions, it’s an easy way to dip into different cultures without too much commitment. Through June 17. Free.

Rooftop Jazz Series at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: The spacious rooftop is one of the best things about the renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library — a place to settle in with a book, get some work done on your laptop or simply relax next to a planter and listen to jazz. Twice this summer, the library hosts jazz evenings with saxophonist-around-town Herb Scott, the host of the Capitol Hill Jazz Jam. Scott’s sound combines straight-ahead riffs with funk and hip-hop, and he even trades his alto sax for a mic and raps on audience favorite “Catch Me at the Jazz Show.” If you can’t make this performance, there’s another on July 28. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Quelle Chris at DC9: These days, it’s hard to satirize politics or society because everything already feels so absurd and dumb. But thankfully, Quelle Chris is up to the challenge. The prolific Detroit alt-rapper has made his name with knotty raps that shine a light on some of the silly hypocrisies of existing in America — recent standouts include his 2018 collaborative album, “Everything’s Fine,” with fellow rapper (and wife) Jean Grae. Lately, Chris has flexed his skills as a deft curator and producer, including contributions to the score for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” His latest album, “Deathfame,” charts a further evolution of his musical world by blending syrupy piano keys with jagged percussion, but one thing remains clear in the urgency of his words: a better way forward. 8 p.m. $15.

Wednesday, June 15

DC/DOX Festival at Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema: Film lovers in the D.C. area know it’s not terribly hard to stumble onto a finely curated festival. That means newcomers have to make a statement to get attention, and the newly launched DC/DOX Festival is coming on strong with a one-night event with seven documentaries — all directed or co-directed by a woman — that will be in theaters or available to stream this year. The lineup includes “Sirens,” a look at Lebanese women who formed a thrash metal band, and, fittingly for a certain set in this city, “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” which chronicles the titular figure in the Watergate scandal. As a bonus, there will be chats with some of the filmmakers after each screening. Even more of a bonus? All the screenings are free if you register in advance. 6 p.m. Free with registration.

Torres at Black Cat: Mackenzie Scott, whose nom de rock is Torres, has long crafted simmering scorchers about her upbringing in Tennessee and burgeoning queer love. (Her 2013 self-titled debut is still one of the finest opening statements of the past decade.) But on her 2021 album “Thirstier,” everything boils over in a wonderfully ecstatic way. Take Torres’s hardest-driving rock anthem yet, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” It sounds loud and fun, but there’s a tender, wrenching plea at the heart of its chorus: “If you don’t want me believing that / You’re never gonna leave me, darling / Don’t go putting wishes in my head.” 7:30 p.m. $25-$30.

