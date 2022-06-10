Justice Dept. declines to reopen probe into Bijan Ghaisar’s shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

The Justice Department announced Friday that it would not reopen the federal investigation into the 2017 shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar by two U.S. Park Police officers in Fairfax County. The department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr declined charges in 2019, but after new leadership was installed by the Biden administration, Ghaisar’s family, members of Congress and a coalition of civil rights groups had asked officials to reconsider the case.

The decision, relayed to the family by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a letter on Thursday, puts a definitive end to the criminal prosecution of Park Police Officers Lucas Vinyard, 40, and Alejandro Amaya, 42.

A lawsuit filed by the Ghaisar family against the Park Police, which was put on hold while the criminal case against the officers was pending, may now resume in federal court in Alexandria. But the same judge who dismissed the criminal case last year, Senior U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton, will also hear the civil case, which by law is heard by a judge, not a jury.

Ghaisar, 25, was an accountant from McLean who was driving alone down the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria on Nov. 17, 2017, when his Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped suddenly in a lane of traffic and was struck from behind by a Toyota Corolla. Instead of exchanging information, Ghaisar drove off, and police began looking for him.

Vinyard and Amaya spotted him in Old Town Alexandria and pursued him down the parkway with their lights and sirens on. Ghaisar stopped and then drove off twice, as Amaya ran at him with his gun drawn, a video recorded by a Fairfax police cruiser shows. During a third stop in the Fort Hunt neighborhood, Ghaisar again started to drive away from the officers, the video shows, and Vinyard and Amaya both fired five shots into the Jeep.

In a news release, the Justice Department pointing to the high legal bar to prosecuting officers charged in on-duty shootings, using the same language as it did in 2019 in explaining why it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges. The department said that prosecutors would have to prove that the officers “willfully used unreasonable force” and that they “acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids.”

As in 2019, the department said Friday, “Mistake, misperception, negligence or poor judgment are not sufficient to establish a federal criminal civil rights violation.”

In her letter to the family Thursday, Clarke said, “We are aware of no information obtained since the closure of the federal investigation that warrants reopening it at this time.”

After the Justice Department’s decision in 2019, Fairfax prosecutors took up the case and in October 2020 obtained involuntary manslaughter indictments against Vinyard and Amaya. The case was removed to federal court, because federal officers are entitled by law to have their cases heard there, and Hilton dismissed it in October. He ruled that the officers had done only what was “necessary and proper” in their duties as Park Police officers.

The officers, who have never spoken publicly about the case, remain on paid leave. The Department of Interior has begun proceedings to fire them, the officers’ union said last year, but no decision has been reached.

The Ghaisars and their lawyer did not immediately comment Friday. The lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya said they had not been notified of the decision and were preparing a response.

David Nakamura contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

