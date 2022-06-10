The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pr. George’s police seek man seen on video assaulting senior citizen

June 10, 2022 at 7:24 p.m. EDT
Prince George’s County police are searching for a man who was caught on video beating an elderly man in a parking lot June 2 in the Beltsville area.

Police believe the attack may have started over damage to a car door in the parking lot, according to an initial investigation.

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road about 7:30 p.m., police said. In surveillance video released by the department, a man is seen walking up to the elderly man in a residential parking lot and striking him in the face. The weight of the blow caused the senior citizen to fall backward into nearby shrubs, where the assailant on video continued to strike and kick the man.

Police said the victim, who is in his 80s, was hospitalized with critical injuries. The suspected attacker in the video fled in a white pickup truck, according to police.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack,” Maj. Jason Fisher, commander of the Beltsville division, said in a news release.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the assailant. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-937-0910.

