Pr. George’s police seek man seen on video assaulting senior citizen

Prince George’s County police are searching for a man who was caught on video beating an elderly man in a parking lot June 2 in the Beltsville area.
VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/u2PemA0Vkg— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 9, 2022
Police said the victim, who is in his 80s, was hospitalized with critical injuries. The suspected attacker in the video fled in a white pickup truck, according to police.
“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack,” Maj. Jason Fisher, commander of the Beltsville division, said in a news release.
Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the assailant. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-937-0910.