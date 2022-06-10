Pr. George’s police seek man seen on video assaulting senior citizen

Police believe the attack may have started over damage to a car door in the parking lot, according to an initial investigation.

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road about 7:30 p.m., police said. In surveillance video released by the department, a man is seen walking up to the elderly man in a residential parking lot and striking him in the face. The weight of the blow caused the senior citizen to fall backward into nearby shrubs, where the assailant on video continued to strike and kick the man.