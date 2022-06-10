Rushern Baker III suspends second bid for Maryland governor

Placeholder while article actions load

Rushern L. Baker III, a former Prince George’s county executive with a blunt-talking campaign, paused his campaign for Maryland’s next governor on Friday, the first candidate in the 10-man Democratic field to step back from his bid. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Baker gambled on public financing, limiting his donations to $250 a piece in order to obtain matching state funds and allow for a grass roots narrative.

But in a hyper competitive race with opponents raising millions and voters still largely disengaged, Baker is mulling whether he ignited enough support to make his second bid for the governor’s mansion viable.

“Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” Baker said in a statement released by the campaign.

“The issues to which we have spoken on — most notably, the existential crises of murder and lawlessness in the city of Baltimore, and the corrosive effect of corporate and dark money upon our political system — have soundly resonated with voters and our fellow candidates,” the statement continued.

“Furthermore, despite being dramatically outspent by our competitors, we have consistently polled near the top of the Democratic primary field — a reflection of the efficient way we have managed our campaign, and a validation of the ideas we have presented to the people of our great state.”

