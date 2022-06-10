Police search for clues, motive in Maryland shooting that left 3 dead

Placeholder while article actions load

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Investigators on Friday were trying to piece together what happened and determine a motive in a shooting the previous day that left three people dead and a fourth with life-threatening injuries at a factory in Western Maryland. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, when an employee at Columbia Machine, a concrete-molding company in Smithsburg, shot and killed his co-workers, authorities said.

The suspect drove away but was stopped shortly after just outside Hagerstown, about 10 miles from Smithsburg, according to Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore.

Officials said the suspect exchanged gunfire with a Maryland State Police trooper, who was injured in the shoulder. The suspect was also injured. On Friday morning, he was in stable condition at a hospital and in police custody, according to sheriff department officials. The trooper was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers later found a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle, and Mullendore said the weapon used at the factory and in shooting the trooper was a semiautomatic handgun but did not release the make and model.

The deceased were identified as Mark Allan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. The fourth victim’s name was not released, and there were no updates on the person’s condition Friday.

Sheriff officials identified the suspected gunman as a 23-year-old man from West Virginia, but did not release his name Thursday because he had not yet been charged. Officials did not say where the victims resided.

Efforts to reach family and friends for Wallace and others for comment were unsuccessful Thursday night. A woman who identified herself as Wallace’s mother said she was too upset to speak. “I just can’t right now,” she said, her voice choked with sobs.

Columbia Machine’s website says it designs and manufactures concrete products including mixers and molds and it serves customers in more than 100 countries. In 2019, Columbia Machine bought the Smithsburg facility, which had been a family-run business called Bikle Manufacturing that started in 1971.

Rick Goode, Columbia Machine’s CEO, said in a statement that he and others at the company are “deeply saddened” about the shooting.

“We are working closely with local authorities while the investigation continues,” Goode said. “Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families.”

The only sign of the violence that had taken place inside the factory was a small bouquet of yellow flowers propped against the chain-link fence. It had been left near the entrance that morning by a man who said he didn’t know the victims but grew up in Smithsburg and felt the need to do something, anything, to show that they mattered and that people cared.

Joanie Gerber, whose grandfather started Bikle Manufacturing and then sold the business to Columbia Machine, said Friday that she was “deeply saddened by what has happened.” She heard of the tragedy when her husband called her while she was at the grocery store.

“He said, ‘There was an incident at the building,’ ” Gerber recalled. “I was upset and sickened.”

Gerber said one of the victims — Frey — had worked for her grandfather and for her, having been a machinist there for 25 years, and that she’d gone to the local high school with him.

“Mark was a very good employee,” she said. “He was a steady employee. You could count on him.”

She added: “He sticks to something. If he said he was going to be there, he was.” Gerber said Frey grew up in Smithsburg and was an avid hunter who “deeply cared for his family.”

Gerber said she had run into Frey just a few weeks ago, and he told her he was expecting his first grandchild.

The shooting happened on the edge of Smithsburg in a rural area dotted with farmland, rock quarries, cow pastures and sporadic homes. On Friday morning, the white-and-brown manufacturing facility was quiet, with the chain-link fence leading to its entrance locked closed. Several cars and trucks sat quiet in the parking lot.

Neighbors say there is often loud banging coming from the manufacturing facility — the sound of drilling and metal grinding on metal — which is why many didn’t even know a shooting had occurred until police arrived.

“We didn’t hear gunshots or anything out of [the ordinary],” said Kim Gravely, who lives three houses down from the plant. She said she didn’t know there was a shooting until her sons saw police cars swarming the two-lane street they share with the facility.

Aaron Mace, owner of the auto body shop that has operated directly across the street from the facility for 34 years, said his family bought their shop’s property from the Bikle family years ago, quietly sharing the corner of Bikle Road with them until the plant was sold.

“I grew up here. Things like this just don’t [happen] here in Smithsburg,” Mace said. “It’s a small town. Everyone knows each other and sticks together.”

Smithsburg Mayor Donnie Souders said Thursday that the shooting was a shock for such a small community. The town has a population of about 3,000, and Columbia Machine is roughly three miles outside of it.

“We are a small town, but we rally when events like this occur,” Souders said.

Souders said he hoped the carnage of recent weeks, not just in his community but across the country, will spur lawmakers in D.C. to pass new legislation on guns.

“I think we are at a point where we need to balance those liberties versus the safety,” he said.

The shooting in Maryland is the latest in a series of mass shootings that have occurred across the country and prompted a nationwide discussion on access to firearms. The succession started in May at a supermarket in Buffalo that left 10 dead, followed by a shooting in Uvalde, Tex., that left 21 dead, including 19 children. That was followed by another shooting at a hospital in Tulsa that left four people dead.

For the Smithsburg incident, the evidence response team from the FBI’s Baltimore field office was at the scene, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also was assisting.

“My sincere condolences and sympathies go to the families of all those involved in today’s incident,” Mullendore said. “It’s certainly a tragic incident here in Washington County.”

Meagan Flynn, Erin Cox, Alice Crites, Justin Jouvenal, Peter Hermann, Jasmine Hilton, Monika Mathur, Dan Morse, Ian Shapira and Clarence Williams contributed to this report.

