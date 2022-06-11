The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Woodbridge

June 11, 2022 at 2:26 p.m. EDT
A motorcycle driver was killed Friday night in a collision with an SUV at an intersection in Woodbridge in Prince William County, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court, north of Northern Virginia Community College.

Prince William County police identified the driver of the 2016 Honda motorcycle as Ricky Raiseem Whittington, 40, of Woodbridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet.

Police said Whittington was driving west on Neabsco Mills Road and struck a 2004 Lexus crossover SUV whose driver was turning off Neabsco Mills onto Smoke Court. Police said the speed of the motorcycle contributed to the crash.

The 31-year-old driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Officials said the investigation is continuing.

