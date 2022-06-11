Motorcyclist killed in crash in Woodbridge

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince William County police identified the driver of the 2016 Honda motorcycle as Ricky Raiseem Whittington, 40, of Woodbridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Neabsco Mills Road and Smoke Court, north of Northern Virginia Community College.

A motorcycle driver was killed Friday night in a collision with an SUV at an intersection in Woodbridge in Prince William County, according to police.

Police said Whittington was driving west on Neabsco Mills Road and struck a 2004 Lexus crossover SUV whose driver was turning off Neabsco Mills onto Smoke Court. Police said the speed of the motorcycle contributed to the crash.