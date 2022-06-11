Motorcyclist killed in crash in Woodbridge

A motorcycle driver was killed Friday night in a collision with an SUV at an intersection in Woodbridge in Prince William County, according to police.
Police said Whittington was driving west on Neabsco Mills Road and struck a 2004 Lexus crossover SUV whose driver was turning off Neabsco Mills onto Smoke Court. Police said the speed of the motorcycle contributed to the crash.
The 31-year-old driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.
Officials said the investigation is continuing.