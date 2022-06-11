March for Our Lives 2022: Shooting survivors to protest gun violence

Placeholder while article actions load

Thousands of people are expected to rally in the nation’s capital Saturday in support of ending gun violence. Here’s what you need to know. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Who is organizing the rally? March for Our Lives, the organization founded by student survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., announced last month it was planning a June 11 rally, urging people to pressure lawmakers to pass federal gun restrictions.

The call for action comes after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. In Buffalo, a gunman killed 10 shoppers and employees — all of whom were Black — in a grocery store. There have also been recent mass shootings at a hospital in Tulsa that left four people dead and at a concrete molding company in Western Maryland.

After the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members, the teenage survivors sparked a political movement to demand an end to school shootings and everyday gun violence. Hundreds of thousands of people joined the first March for Our Lives protests in D.C. and other cities in 2018. Students became activists and parents launched nonprofit organizations, lobbied lawmakers and ran for local school boards.

Still, since the Parkland shooting, more than 115,000 students have been exposed to gun violence on K-12 campuses during regular hours, according to a Washington Post database.

Where is the rally?

The rally Saturday will begin at noon near the Washington Monument, and organizers expect upward of 50,000 people, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. There will be hundreds of sister marches and events across the country, including in New York City, Milwaukee, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Who will be speaking?

Speakers at the D.C. protest will include March for Our Lives co-founders David Hogg and X González, who survived the Parkland massacre; the son of a victim in the recent Buffalo supermarket shooting; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.); Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers; and Yolanda King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., according to a news release.

Will it be live-streamed?

Yes. Organizers say anyone who can’t make it to the march can find a live-stream on the group’s social media accounts.

What are they advocating for?

Leaders of March for Our Lives spent the days leading up to Saturday’s rally in more than 60 meetings on Capitol Hill, talking with lawmakers and their staff about the need for aggressive actions, such as universal background checks, said Elena Perez, 21, who is studying at Rutgers University at Newark.

While Democrats took control of the White House, Senate and House in 2020, no federal gun-control legislation has been passed. The House passed two bills last year dealing with federal background checks, but neither has come to a vote in the Senate because of GOP opposition.

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would raise the minimum age for the purchase of most semiautomatic rifles to 21 and ban high-capacity ammunition magazines, among other gun-control measures, just hours after a committee heard testimony from a young survivor of the Uvalde shooting. However, that vote is unlikely to amount to much because of Senate Republican opposition to substantial new gun restrictions.

This is a developing story and will be updated during the event.

