Officials said 10-month-old girl dies in crash in Va.

Authorities said a 10-month-old girl died after an SUV rolled over and struck her in Northern Virginia. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. June 12 near Flotilla Way and Dyers Mill court in the Woodbridge area. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prince William County police said in a statement that a 35-year-old woman driving a Toyota Highlander was visiting family members in the area and put the infant “unrestrained” in the back seat of the vehicle before she drove a short distance to a nearby dumpster. The driver then went back to a nearby home and picked up other family members.

When one of the family members opened the rear door of the SUV, the “unrestrained child fell from the vehicle and onto the roadway,” police said in a statement. The driver got out of the SUV to check on the child but the vehicle was “still in drive when the driver exited the vehicle causing it to roll forward where it then struck the child,” the statement read.

The child suffered a serious head injury, police said, and was taken to a hospital by her mother. Police said the child, who lived in Hyattsville, died later that day “as a result of her injuries.”

No one else was hurt in the incident, according to police.

Officials said because of a law in Virginia the identity of the child will not be released. Police said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

