Abortion rights advocates blockade intersections near Supreme Court

Placeholder while article actions load

Abortion rights advocates are protesting near the Supreme Court on Monday, blockading nearby intersections to emphasize their view that a person’s right to an abortion should be protected. There were rolling street closures Monday morning on or around Columbus Circle between Second Street and Massachusetts Ave. NE and southbound First Street NE, and as of about 10 a.m., there have been no arrests, said D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.

The protesters disagree with a leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that it is positioned to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guarantees a person’s constitutional right to abortion, said Hope Neyer, 21, of Northwest Washington, one of the protest organizers and a student at American University.

The high court issued opinions Monday and is scheduled to do so again on Wednesday. A final decision in the abortion rights case is expected before the term ends in late June or early July.

Advertisement

Monday’s demonstration comes at a time of heightened abortion rights protests in the region, including on the National Mall, outside the Supreme Court and outside the homes of conservative justices. Last week, authorities arrested a man they say traveled from California in an attempt to kill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Protesters held up posters of the conservative justices with the words “LIAR,” as well as declaring “I AM A WOMAN NOT A WOMB.” Counterprotesters also showed up, calling to “END ABORTION VIOLENCE.”

Abortion rights demonstrators also led the crowds in call-and-response chants such as “fund abortion, not war!” and “What do we want? Abortion rights! When do we want them? Now! If we don’t get it? Shut it down!” and “Biden! Get a back bone!” according to videos posted on social media.

They wanted to blockade streets during their demonstration in hopes of stopping “business as usual,” Neyer said, emphasizing that a majority of Americans support upholding Roe, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in May.

GiftOutline Gift Article