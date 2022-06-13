Man arrested and charged in attempted kidnapping in Georgetown

Placeholder while article actions load

According to records from the D.C. Superior Court, Rizo tried to kidnap a child on Tuesday in Georgetown. The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of M Street NW, not far from the waterfront area.

Court records said Rizo started talking to three women and a 4-year-old boy. When one of the women and the boy walked away to a nearby bus stop, he continued to talk to them. When one of the women let go of the child’s hand to briefly look at her phone to check when the bus would arrive, court records and a police report said, Ritzo grabbed the boy and ran away. Authorities said he went about 10 yards before he put the boy down and fled the area.