Local Crime & Public Safety

Three shot, one fatally, in Maryland’s District Heights

By
June 13, 2022 at 8:56 a.m. EDT
(iStock)
Authorities said three people were shot, one fatally, early Monday morning in the District Heights neighborhood of Prince George’s County.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive near Ritchie Road, according to county police. When officers responded, they found two men who had gunshot wounds, and another victim was found in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

No further details were given at this time, and the deceased victim’s name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials said detectives are trying to find a suspect and figure out a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

