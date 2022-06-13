Three shot, one fatally, in Maryland’s District Heights

Authorities said three people were shot, one fatally, early Monday morning in the District Heights neighborhood of Prince George’s County.
All three victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
No further details were given at this time, and the deceased victim’s name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.
The incident remains under investigation. Officials said detectives are trying to find a suspect and figure out a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
We are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights. pic.twitter.com/HeiGBgDiad— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 13, 2022