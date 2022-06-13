Tricia Duncan drops out of D.C. Council race, endorses an opponent

Placeholder while article actions load

Tricia Duncan, the D.C. Council candidate who outgoing Ward 3 council member Mary M. Cheh had supported to succeed her, announced Monday night that she is dropping out of the race, with voting already underway and eight days to go until Election Day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a letter, Duncan said she would instead endorse Matthew Frumin for the seat — and spoke sharply against one of the other leading candidates, former council staffer Eric Goulet.

“I think two people have a real shot to win. The candidate backed by a million dollars of outside, special interest money and Matt. That’s a clear decision for me: I want Matt to win,” Duncan wrote, alluding to the spending by the pro-charter school advocacy group Democrats for Education Reform D.C. and another pro-charter group, DC Charter School Action. No other organization has spent nearly as much in this election cycle, and both support Goulet as well as incumbent Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

Goulet did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night. His chief campaign issue has been a pledge to greatly increase the size of the city’s police force, but he has also been backed by education organizations who share his support for charter schools and strong mayoral control of the public school system.

Duncan urged other candidates in what was a nine-person Democratic primary — which includes the chair of the ward’s Democratic Party, several current and former advisory neighborhood commissioners, and a high school senior — to consider dropping out as well. She said she came to the conclusion she couldn’t win after Friday’s campaign finance reports showed the extent of outside groups’ spending to support Goulet, including mailers and online advertising bought by those groups. “I don’t want to see a Ward 3 council seat bought. If there are other candidates out there who share those same values, it’s time to face reality,” she said in an interview.

Ballots were mailed to every D.C. voter in May and in-person early voting opened Friday. As of Sunday, at least 2,325 people had already voted at drop boxes and polling places in the ward, as well as an untold number of the more than 16,000 D.C. residents who have sent their ballots back by mail.

In a brief interview Monday evening, Cheh said she had not yet voted, and had not reached an immediate conclusion about whom she would support with Duncan out of the race.

A stay-at-home mother and chair of the Palisades Community Association before her campaign, Duncan launched her bid with strong fundraising within days of Cheh’s announcement in February that she wouldn’t seek another term. As of Friday, Duncan had raised more than any candidate but Frumin and former D.C. Library board member Monte Monash. She tried to stake out middle-of-the-road positions on several issues such as policing and housing development.

In her analysis, Frumin stands the best chance other than Goulet. “Matt crushed me on fundraising. He got endorsements from groups that actually give you volunteers,” Duncan said. “I obviously thought I would have been a great councilperson. But I’m a realist, and I actually got into this race to serve Ward 3 in the best way possible.”

In a tweet, Frumin called Duncan’s stance “generous and courageous.” Frumin previously has criticized DFER over its spending in the Ward 3 race, but the state director for DFER DC has said that the group’s spending reflects the wishes of many parents in the District.

