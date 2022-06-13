Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot in Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

A sheriff’s deputy in southeastern Maryland was shot and killed Sunday evening as he was trying to arrest a fugitive, officials said. Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard, 41, who worked for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, was attempting to arrest a man who was wanted on several felony warrants in multiple areas. Hilliard saw the suspect as he came out of an apartment building in the town of Pittsville, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It said Hilliard chased the suspect on foot and was fatally shot “while attempting to apprehend” him.

The sheriff’s office also said in its statement that “after an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment.”

Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement.

“The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being,” the sheriff’s office said. Officials said Hilliard was “a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland.”

Hilliard was set to turn 42 on June 22, officials said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

