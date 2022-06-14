Another Proud Boy agrees to cooperate with prosecutors

Placeholder while article actions load

A second member of a group of Proud Boys from the Kansas City area who came to the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021, and confronted law enforcement has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ryan Ashlock, 23, of Gardner, Kan., pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on restricted grounds and admitted traveling with three other Proud Boys to D.C., where they linked up with a brother and sister from Arizona. Another member of the group has admitted to obstructing police during the riot. The rest have pleaded not guilty.

The Proud Boys have been a focus of the public Jan. 6 House committee hearings this month, as lawmakers probe coordination among far-right groups in advance of the Capitol attack. Federal prosecutors have accused longtime chairman Enrique Tarrio and other top leaders of engaging in a seditious conspiracy to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. That indictment is separate from that against the group that included Ashlock.

As part of Ashlock’s plea, he agreed to allow law enforcement to interview him and access all of his social media accounts. He admitted to being a “first degree Proud Boy” who, with his Kansas City group, prepared for possible violence, court records say. He brought a handgun on the trip, and a co-defendant brought two assault rifles, but they left the weapons outside the city, according to the records.

On the morning of the riot, the group met up with other Proud Boys at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol, where they were at the front of the mob confronting police, court records say. Ashlock wore body armor and carried goggles, a face mask and a chemical irritant, the records say. The man prosecutors say led the group, William Chrestman, carried an ax handle, according to the records. They wore orange tape on their gear to identify each other in the crowd, the records say.

Chrestman encouraged the crowd to “take” the Capitol and threatened police, according to the court records. He and the others tore down barricades and blocked police from bringing them back up, Ashlock admitted as part of his plea. Chrestman has pleaded not guilty.

Ashlock backed up after getting hit with pepper spray, according to the documents, and never went inside the building. He later texted a family member that all the “liar politicians” should be “executed” by Trump.

“America needs a civil war,” he wrote that evening, according to the records.

He is set to be sentenced Nov. 10 and faces up to a year in prison.

