Va. man charged with damaging Arlington school door during lockdown

A man who rushed to an Arlington school last week — mistakenly believing an act of violence was happening inside because it had been placed on lockdown — was charged with destruction of public property, police said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alexander Sentayhu, 25, of Alexandria, was picking up relatives at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Friday afternoon. Finding the building locked, Sentayhu kicked a door and broke some glass, but was unable to enter the school and left before officers arrived, according to Arlington County police.

Keisha Boggan, the school’s principal, said last week that the person who damaged the door brought a firearm to the school, though Sentayhu has not been charged with any weapons offenses.

The middle school had been placed on lockdown as police responded to an incident at a nearby convenience store, in which a person was accused of smashing a display case with a hammer and attempting to assault an employee. Police said Sentayhu “received text messages from a relative inside the school stating they were in lockdown and responded believing there may possibly be an act of violence occurring inside.”

Sentayhu could not be reached for comment.

The incident followed a shooting last month at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Authorities there have faced criticism for not moving swiftly enough to intervene and stop the shooter.

“We understand community concerns regarding reports of active violence incidents, however, the incident that occurred at Thomas Jefferson Middle School could have had a tragic outcome,” Arlington County police said in a news release. “An unidentified individual attempting to force entry into a locked school could be perceived as an active threat.”

