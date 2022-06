The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the on-ramp from the southbound side of South Washington Boulevard to southbound Interstate 395, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Jose T. Villanueva of Alexandria, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro on the ramp when “it ran off the left side of the road, struck a curb and overturned,” police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he died.