The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. near Greenbelt Road and Lakecrest Drive in the city of Greenbelt. Police found two vehicles had crashed. One of the drivers — who was later identified as Manuel Juarez, 52, of Greenbelt — was headed west on Greenbelt Road near Lakecrest Drive “when for reasons that remain under investigation, a car traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes striking Juarez’s car head-on,” according to a statement from police.