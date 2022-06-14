Officers fire at homicide suspect, Prince George’s police say

Placeholder while article actions load

Prince George’s County officers opened fire Monday when they found a homicide suspect with a shotgun, police said Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The officers went to the Capitol Heights home of Reginald Hawkins, 47, at 5 a.m. Monday with a warrant charging him in the death of his girlfriend, Nakisha McMillian, 45, the police said.

The officers knocked, were let in by a family member and announced themselves, police said. When they encountered Hawkins in the basement holding a shotgun, police said, they fired. Hawkins was taken into custody, police said.

Police said Hawkins was charged with second-degree murder in the death of McMillian, who was found in her home in Capitol Heights on Nov. 18, 2021. Police said she died of multiple injuries.

Hawkins was also charged with assault in Monday’s incident, police said. They said they are investigating the incident.

