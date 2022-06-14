The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

112 senior citizens moved after small fire at Bowie facility

Officials say no one was hurt

By
June 14, 2022 at 7:49 a.m. EDT
(iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

Officials said about 112 senior citizens were being temporarily relocated Tuesday morning after a small fire at a facility in Bowie.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The incident happened about 3:42 a.m. in the 15000 block of Health Center Drive, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to the single-story senior living facility for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found smoke and a “small fire in the kitchen area,” fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire was put out, and crews were “ventilating the building.” Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family members who have relatives at the facility should go to the Bowie Senior Center at 14900 Health Center Drive, officials said.

Loading...