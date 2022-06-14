112 senior citizens moved after small fire at Bowie facility

Officials said about 112 senior citizens were being temporarily relocated Tuesday morning after a small fire at a facility in Bowie.

The incident happened about 3:42 a.m. in the 15000 block of Health Center Drive, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to the single-story senior living facility for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found smoke and a “small fire in the kitchen area,” fire officials said on Twitter.