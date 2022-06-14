112 senior citizens moved after small fire at Bowie facility

Officials said about 112 senior citizens were being temporarily relocated Tuesday morning after a small fire at a facility in Bowie.
Approx. 3:42 AM #PGFD units were dispatched to a single-story senior living facility the 15000-block of Health Center Dr. in Bowie for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found smoke and a small fire in the kitchen area. Searches were negative.— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) June 14, 2022
The fire was put out, and crews were “ventilating the building.” Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Family members who have relatives at the facility should go to the Bowie Senior Center at 14900 Health Center Drive, officials said.
#PGFD units remain on scene at 15000 Health Center Dr assisting relocation of 112 residents. Family of relocated residents should gather at the Bowie Senior Center located at 14900 Health Center Dr. @dcfireems @mcfrs & @AACoFD on scene with mutual aid units.— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) June 14, 2022