Placeholder while article actions load

Brandon was shot shortly after 9 p.m. on May 3 in the 700 block of Brandywine Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in the District’s far-southern tip.

A 48-year-old man who was shot and critically wounded in May has died, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police.

A police report said the victim was seen arguing with two men before he was shot. Police have provided no possible motive in the case, and no arrest has been made.