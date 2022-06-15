Biden nominee would be first Latino on D.C. federal appeals court

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden has nominated Bradley Garcia, a Department of Justice official, to the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Should he be confirmed, he will be the first Latino on the powerful court. Garcia, 35, clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and for retired D.C. circuit judge Thomas Griffith; earlier this year he left a partnership in private appellate practice to work in the Office of Legal Counsel, a Justice Department office which advises the federal government.

Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee, said Garcia stood out among his clerks for his reserve and collegiality.

“He’s very humble,” Griffith said. “In discussions in chambers, he wouldn’t be the first one to speak; he wouldn’t even be the second. But then when he did speak, you could tell that he had been listening carefully to everyone, and it would be pretty powerful.”

Amir Ali, now executive director of the MacArthur Justice Center, sought Garcia’s help in 2019 representing a man seeking better mental health treatment in a Pennsylvania prison. A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit sided with the prisoner.

“He really poured his heart and soul into representing this individual who had no means to hire a lawyer, let alone a lawyer of Brad’s pedigree,” said Ali, who attended law school with Garcia. “I like to think it will mean Brad will be the type of judge who leaves every litigant and lawyer leaving the court feeling that they’ve been heard, regardless of their means or place in society.”

If confirmed, Garcia would replace Judge Judith W. Rogers, a Clinton appointee who announced her intent to take senior status earlier this month.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund has repeatedly pressured Biden of to include more Latinos in his push for more diversity in the federal courts.

“The question is why does President Biden seem to believe Latinos are the only racial minority group that does not warrant, merit, or deserve such efforts to make a serious contribution to remedying historic underrepresentation,” the group wrote in May.

Biden has made three nominations to the D.C. circuit — two Black women and one Asian American. Ketanji Brown Jackson is now headed to the U.S. Supreme Court; Florence Pan and Michelle Childs, both district court judges, are awaiting Senate confirmation.

