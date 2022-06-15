Man fatally shot outside Northeast D.C. shoe store, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A man was fatally shot outside a shoe store Wednesday morning in the Benning neighborhood of Northeast Washington, police said. The shooting occurred in a shopping plaza at Shoe City, in the East River Park Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave NE, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:40 a.m. and located the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was in front of the shoe store, next to a post office.

Cmdr. Darnel Robinson of the Sixth District station said it appeared the victim, whose identity was not immediately disclosed pending notification of relatives, had been targeted.

The gunman was last seen running behind a McDonald’s next to the shopping plaza and toward Minnesota Avenue, police said. Robinson said police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Tyrell Holcomb, an advisory neighborhood commissioner for the area, came to the shopping center and said the city needs more recourses to deal with violence.

“This is the second shooting over here that’s taken place in broad daylight,” Holcomb said, referencing the April shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins, which occurred a block away.

Holcomb said he has petitioned for violence interrupters who work in communities to mediate disputes and try to prevent shootings.

“The violence interrupters need to have resources beyond MPD in order to prevent stop things like this from happening since they’re the first line of defense when things like this happen,” Holcomb said.

