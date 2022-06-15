First Lego manufacturing facility in U.S. is coming to Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — The Lego Group said Wednesday it plans to build a $1 billion precision-manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, south of Richmond, to crank out its famous tiny plastic bricks. The 1.7 million-square-foot factory is expected to create more than 1,760 jobs over 10 years, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who joined company officials to announce the project at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“The LEGO Group’s decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” Youngkin said in a written statement.

Youngkin thanked a bipartisan group of legislators in the General Assembly for helping to secure the deal by supporting a package of incentives. The company would be eligible for a performance grant of $56 million if it reaches the promised levels of investment and employment, and the state will support site improvements worth up to $19 million, Youngkin’s office said.

Those incentives are subject to approval from the full General Assembly, which could take them up Friday during a session on the state’s two-year budget.

Lego Group said in a news release that construction on the 340-acre site will begin later this year. The project will move forward in stages, the company said, and the factory is expected to open in the second half of 2025. It is designed to be carbon-neutral and to operate entirely on renewable energy, the company said.

The factory will be the company’s seventh worldwide and first in the United States. Lego is based in Denmark.

“We are looking forward to making LEGO bricks in the US, one of our largest markets,” chief executive Niels B. Christiansen said in the news release. “The location in Virginia allows us to build a solar park which supports our sustainability ambitions and provides easy links to country-wide transportation networks. We are also looking forward to creating fantastic employment opportunities for the people of Virginia.”

Christiansen praised the state’s skilled workforce and transportation links. The site in Chesterfield — between Richmond and Petersburg — is near major highways, railroads and an inland port on the James River.

State lawmakers touted the announcement as a sign of economic health, particularly following recent decisions by two major aerospace and defense contractors — Boeing and Raytheon — to locate their corporate headquarters in Arlington.

“The future economic impact of the LEGO Group’s U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County cannot be overstated, and we are thrilled to welcome this global household brand to Virginia,” state Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), who leads a commission that reviews major economic development proposals, said in the state’s news release.

Commission vice chairman Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach) joined her in praising the announcement as an “exceptional win for Virginia.”

