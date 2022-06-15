Teen killed in double shooting in Southeast, D.C. police say

A 17-year-old from Baltimore was killed in a double shooting Monday evening in the Congress Heights area of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m., according to a statement issued Tuesday by police.
No further information was immediately available.
The site includes two- and three-story residential buildings, as well as an Eagle Academy Public Charter School campus.
Monday’s fatal shooting occurred about a half-mile from the scene of a double shooting Sunday night in which one person died.