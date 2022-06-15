The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Teen killed in double shooting in Southeast, D.C. police say

Baltimore youth was reportedly slain on Wheeler Road

Updated June 15, 2022 at 4:01 a.m. EDT|Published June 15, 2022 at 3:26 a.m. EDT
A 17-year-old from Baltimore was killed in a double shooting Monday evening in the Congress Heights area of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Xavier Spruill was shot in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road SE and died at a hospital, police said.

A second victim was being treated at a hospital for wounds that did not appear life-threatening, police said. Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman, said the second victim was a man.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m., according to a statement issued Tuesday by police.

No further information was immediately available.

The site includes two- and three-story residential buildings, as well as an Eagle Academy Public Charter School campus.

Monday’s fatal shooting occurred about a half-mile from the scene of a double shooting Sunday night in which one person died.

