As Election Day in D.C. approaches, candidates remain hot on the trail

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser walked into D.C.'s most popular polling place on Thursday wearing a bright green “Reelect Muriel Bowser” sticker that she coordinated with her green necklace and matching purse. When she walked out minutes later, she was wearing a different sticker in its place: “I Voted.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bowser cast her ballot as a throng of her “Green Team” supporters waited for her outside — then emerged to keep drumming up more votes as D.C.'s 10-day early voting period neared its end and Election Day itself looms on Tuesday.

“Four more years! Four more years!” her supporters chanted. Bowser, who is running for a third term, spent more than an hour at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center offering handshakes, hugs and high-fives to her campaign volunteers and many others who had come to the popular Ward 5 early-voting center.

If anyone doubts that election season is at its peak in the District, they need only stop by Turkey Thicket, where the sidewalk is lined by a true thicket of campaign sign after campaign sign. Several of the Democratic candidates running for Ward 5′s council seat have set up adjacent tents and camped out there, asking for votes for days on end; on Thursday, Bowser posed for photos with some of them, including Faith Gibson Hubbard and Gordon Fletcher, and walked past Vincent B. Orange’s table of giveaways, including Orange-branded car air fresheners and orange-flavored candies.

Volunteers wearing shirts supporting Ryan Jones for attorney general helped at-large council candidate Lisa Gore and her supporters in their own branded shirts when the Jones crew saw the Gore crew struggling to set up their own foldable tent to join the lines of campaign stations. “This is campaigns working together!” Gore said appreciatively.

The mayoral candidates — which in addition to Bowser are council members Robert C. White Jr. (At-Large) and Trayon White Sr. (Ward 8) and former advisory neighborhood commissioner James Butler — have packed calendars in the home stretch of the Democratic primary, making a last-minute push to voters who haven’t already cast their ballots.

Rev. Graylan Hagler, Trayon White’s campaign chair, said the candidate spent part of this week campaigning at the D.C. jail, where inmates have the right to vote, and in senior-housing facilities. On Friday afternoon, White, who has advertised much of his campaign on Instagram, will lead a “march to the polls” geared toward youth. The march starts at The Big Chair on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and ends at Barry Farm Recreation Center, where White plans to cast his ballot, Hagler said.

On Sunday, Trayon White, in his capacity as Ward 8 council member, will host his annual Father’s Day Barbeque at Oxon Run Park, the same location where he formally launched his campaign last year.

Robert White, who plans to cast his ballot on Election Day, will spend part of his Thursday afternoon knocking on doors in the Woodridge neighborhood in Northeast, according to his deputy campaign manager, Zoe Ades — including a stop at the Jamerica Restaurant and Bar.

He hopes to spend the weekend campaigning in various neighborhoods, including Van Ness, Columbia Heights and Capitol Hill, and has plans to attend events celebrating Juneteenth and Father’s Day, Ades said.

Almost all of the Democratic candidates in other races plan to knock on doors or canvass at polling places over the weekend, and some have come up with events to make their final appeal to voters: Gibson Hubbard plans to host a kettlebell workout class Monday morning, calling her event “Exercise Your Right to Vote.” Attorney general candidate Bruce V. Spiva invited his supporters to a “Pre-Juneteenth” meet-and-greet downtown on Friday.

This year’s primary is the first in which the D.C. Board of Elections mailed a ballot to every registered voter, leaving candidates uncertain whether voters will behave any differently this year than in years past. As of the end of Wednesday, the Board of Elections had counted more than 12,000 ballots in drop boxes, more than 23,000 returned by mail, and 5,248 votes cast at early-voting locations.

The total amounts to well under half of the nearly 90,000 votes in the last mayoral primary four years ago — meaning candidates know they have many voters left to reach in the final stretch, even though ballots have been in voters’ hands for nearly a month.

Bowser said she hopes for higher overall turnout, since the automatically mailed ballots have made it easier for voters to participate. “Get out the vote, for us, has been since people had their ballots,” she said. “What we don’t know is whether more people will vote, which we hope, or whether people will just vote differently.”

Some candidates have urged their supporters to vote now, rather than risk long lines at in-person polling places on Election Day. Others look forward to the last day of the campaign.

“My sense is that people are going to come out because people love Election Day,” said Brian Schwalb, an attorney general candidate who plans to spend the weekend knocking on doors. “Something about the pomp and circumstance.”

