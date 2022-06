Placeholder while article actions load

Local police said the crash occurred June 3 and that Fernando Gonzalez y Gonzales of Beltsville was driving a motorcycle westbound on Cherry Hill Road when “a vehicle made a U-turn into his path, causing a collision.”

Police said a 19-year-old motorcycle driver who was involved in a crash in early June in Prince George’s County has died.

Gonzalez y Gonzales was taken to a hospital, and he died of his injuries on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was not hurt, and neither were passengers in the vehicle, officials said.