Maryland health officials report possible monkeypox case in D.C. region

Health officials reported the first presumed case of monkeypox in a Maryland adult from the National Capital Region on Thursday. The individual experienced mild symptoms but did not require hospitalization and is recovering in isolation, Maryland Department of Health officials said Thursday in a news release. The agency said no additional precautions are recommended for the public.

The Maryland Public Health Laboratory conducted initial testing, and as of Thursday afternoon health officials were awaiting result confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Although human monkeypox is a rare infection in the United States, this Maryland case and other cases in the region and country remind us that we need to be prepared and take steps to prevent infection and its spread,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Jinlene Chan said in the release.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after exposure and usually clear up within two to four weeks. The virus can spread through direct contact with skin lesions, body fluids or contaminated materials, as well as through large respiratory droplets, which generally requires prolonged face-to-face interaction. The World Health Organization is in the process of establishing a new name for the virus.

The first case in the United States this year was identified last month in Massachusetts, since then, cases have been identified in at least 20 states, including Virginia as well as D.C.

U.S. public health officials say the cases appear to be concentrated among men who have sex with men, a trend also seen in European countries where the recent increase originated.

