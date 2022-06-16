Man charged with hate crimes after vandalism at Pr. George’s libraries

Prince George’s County investigators arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday on vandalism and hate-crime charges for allegedly spray-painting language believed to be a homophobic slur on the exterior of two libraries in early June, police and prosecutors said.

Police officials allege that Charles Sutherland, of Takoma Park, Md., confessed to painting the word “groomer” across the outside of the Greenbelt Branch Library on June 4 and the New Carrollton Branch Library five days later, according to a county police statement.