Man charged with hate crimes after vandalism at Pr. George’s libraries

Prince George’s County investigators arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday on vandalism and hate-crime charges for allegedly spray-painting language believed to be a homophobic slur on the exterior of two libraries in early June, police and prosecutors said.
Detectives charged Sutherland with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes, the statement said.
Police released two photos of the damage that showed yellow paint spelling out the word.
Court records detailing the charges or a defense attorney for Sutherland were not immediately available in an online records search.