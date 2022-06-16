The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with hate crimes after vandalism at Pr. George’s libraries

By
June 16, 2022 at 7:41 p.m. EDT
Charles Sutherland, 30, of Takoma Park is charged with vandalizing two public libraries in Prince George's County, the Greenbelt Branch and the New Carrollton Branch, according to county police. (Prince George's County Police)
Prince George’s County investigators arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday on vandalism and hate-crime charges for allegedly spray-painting language believed to be a homophobic slur on the exterior of two libraries in early June, police and prosecutors said.

Police officials allege that Charles Sutherland, of Takoma Park, Md., confessed to painting the word “groomer” across the outside of the Greenbelt Branch Library on June 4 and the New Carrollton Branch Library five days later, according to a county police statement.

Detectives charged Sutherland with two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes, the statement said.

Police released two photos of the damage that showed yellow paint spelling out the word.

Court records detailing the charges or a defense attorney for Sutherland were not immediately available in an online records search.

