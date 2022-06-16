Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond to take up Youngkin budget wishes

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly returns to the Capitol on Friday to take up 38 budget amendments proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), with time draining toward a June 30 deadline to get the state’s two-year spending plan in place. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawmakers of both parties had asked Youngkin not to tinker with the compromise budget that they spent nearly six months hashing out. But the new governor had other ideas — digging in on some issues and picking new fights, including his first substantive action on the issue of abortion.

“He certainly struck a whole lot of hot-button issues that people care about, and it will be interesting to see if any of them can survive both bodies,” said Del. Mark D. Sickles (D-Fairfax), who participated in budget negotiations.

Because the budget originated in the House, Youngkin’s proposals will go to that Republican-controlled chamber first. The items that survive will move on to the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats and could put the brakes on Youngkin’s initiatives.

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest question is whether all House Republicans will go along with Youngkin’s renewed request for a three-month suspension of the state’s gasoline tax. Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), who as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee was instrumental in shaping the budget plan, has said he would not revisit the compromises already struck by negotiators, who agreed not to include the gas tax holiday.

Knight could not be reached for comment Thursday. But Garren Shipley, a spokesman for House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), said he believes the temporary cut is likely to pass regardless of whether Knight votes for it. Republicans have a 52-48 edge in the House.

Several of Youngkin’s proposed amendments are items that have little to do with spending — a case of “legislating by budget” that’s relatively uncommon in Richmond, particularly when it comes to the criminal code.

Advertisement

“It’ll be interesting to see how the Republicans react to some of this — are they going to fall in lockstep with the governor or see that he’s … trying to take some legislative prerogative away from us?” said Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax).

One item: a proposed new felony for protesting outside the home of a judge with the intent to intimidate. That’s a reaction to the situation last month when people demonstrated outside the Virginia home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. over a leaked draft opinion he wrote that would eliminate the federal right to an abortion.

Youngkin had faced criticism from some conservatives for not using the state police to break up those demonstrations; he cited a lack of authority.

Simon pointed out that changes to the criminal code usually go through an extensive legislative process, in which the Assembly’s many lawyer-members can vet any proposal.

Advertisement

“People are subject to losing their liberty on something that nobody has even had a chance to look at,” he said, calling Youngkin’s proposal “an obvious appeal to a Fox News audience that’s taken umbrage at people protesting outside Supreme Court justices’ homes. That seems to be going a bit far.”

Shipley, the House Republican spokesman, countered that Democratic governors have also introduced new items through budget language, though none of his examples involved establishing new criminal charges.

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) characterized Youngkin’s amendments as dismissive of bipartisan budget negotiations — and the legislative process as a whole, noting that the General Assembly had soundly rejected some of the measures the governor is seeking to revive in the budget.

Advertisement

“Apparently legislative action, to him, is meaningless,” Saslaw said Thursday. “I don’t think we’ve ever dealt with this many amendments to the budget. … I don’t think he’s going to get his way on all of this, not by a long shot.”

In his message to lawmakers, Youngkin said that his “amendments primarily focus on expanding opportunities for education, keeping our communities safe, and making Virginia the best state for business. I believe that my amendments are necessary in order to continue the work that can unite Virginians, Republican and Democrat alike.”

Democrats have the power to thwart Youngkin’s amendments by simple majority votes in the Senate, which the party controls by a 21-to-19 margin. But there is some uncertainty whether they will stick together on a proposed amendment to tighten already strict rules about publicly funded abortions.

Advertisement

One Senate Democrat — Scott A. Surovell (Fairfax) — will be absent, narrowing the party’s advantage. Another, Joseph D. Morrissey (Richmond), describes himself as “pro-life,” although he has supported abortion rights in some circumstances.

The amendment would put additional restrictions on the use of public money to fund abortion services. Under the federal Hyde Amendment, federal money cannot be used for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or if the life or health of the mother is at risk. Under a state law adopted in 1982, Virginia allows state money to be used for abortion in one other circumstance: when the fetus has “incapacitating” physical deformities or mental deficiencies.

Youngkin’s amendment would eliminate state funding for those abortions, which are very rare. The state paid for 22 abortions in such cases last year, according to state budget records. His amendment would leave in place the exceptions allowed under federal law pertaining to rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Advertisement

“The governor’s reinstatement of the Hyde language makes it clear that Virginia taxpayers will not be forced to pay for abortions, except where it is required by federal law,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Thursday.

Morrissey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the amendment.

Lawmakers also plan to take up several judicial appointments, including naming two judges to fill open seats on the seven-member Supreme Court of Virginia. Simon said a deal was close to allow Senate Democrats to name one candidate and House Republicans the other, though specifics were not immediately available.

GiftOutline Gift Article