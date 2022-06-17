Bowie nursing home fire still under investigation

Placeholder while article actions load

Fire officials said Thursday they had not yet determined the cause of a fire that forced the relocation of more than 100 seniors from a nursing home in Bowie, Md., on Tuesday. No one was hurt, but the fire left many families anxious about new surroundings for frail loved ones. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maurice Rouse hurried to Larkin Chase Center after the fire to check on his sister-in-law and was directed to nearby Bowie Gymnasium, where officials were staging patients to be taken elsewhere. He found out his sister-in-law had gone to a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mitchellville and soon caught up with her there.

“Originally they weren’t going to let me see her, because it was not a visiting day, but they relaxed the rules so that I could see her and report back to the family that she was doing fine,” Rouse said Thursday. “She seemed to be in good spirits.”

Advertisement

Rouse said his sister-in-law had been staying in Larkin Chase temporarily after back surgery, and it was unclear whether she would finish her rehabilitation in Mitchellville or come back to Larkin Chase.

Multiple agencies were involved in the effort to move the seniors to other facilities after the fire.

“It was kind of a remarkable transfer of a lot of patients over not that many hours,” said Una Cooper, a spokeswoman for the city of Bowie, which provided logistical support during the effort. “At one point, they had 24 different private ambulance services involved in relocating the patients.”

Lori Mayer, spokesperson for Genesis Healthcare, a holding company with affiliates that include Larkin Chase Center and nearly 250 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 22 states, said Thursday that the company was still assessing the damage to determine how long the center will be closed.

Advertisement

“We would like to thank the staff who acted so quickly and all of the first responders for their assistance,” Mayer said in an email.

Firefighters were called to the center about 3:45 a.m. for a report of an explosion, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department officials said. They arrived to find a small fire in the kitchen area of the single-story building, and an exterior wall collapsed. The rescuers found someone trapped in an office by debris and were able to free the person. They put out the fire without it reaching the center’s living areas.

City officials on Thursday revised the number of patients that needed to be relocated from 112 to 111, saying one had left for a hospital before the fire.

Cooper said patients initially sheltered in place at the center, but by 6 a.m. officials began moving them to the nearby gym. Those who were largely bedridden — 22 of them — were taken directly to other facilities. Six others went to UM Bowie Health Center, an emergency medical facility next door. The rest — 83 patients — went to the gym before being relocated elsewhere.

Advertisement

“A couple of them went to family members, but the rest of them went to other nursing home or care facilities around the state,” Cooper said. “From what I understand in the beginning, they were trying to coordinate with other Genesis facilities … But I do know that eventually they were putting them wherever they could find beds.”

Patients were transferred to Annapolis, Severna Park, Largo and Silver Spring, among other places.

Courtney DuBose arrived at the gym to find that her 70-year-old father, who had been at Larkin Chase for about three years after suffering a stroke, had been taken to a center near Baltimore.

“ ‘Hey, you found me,’ ” she said her father said when she got there. “He was okay. It was just a readjustment. He was a little bit confused, I guess, because everything happened so fast. He was definitely looking for me or my sister.”

Advertisement

DuBose said she wasn’t yet sure of a long-term plan. “Nobody has reached out to me and said what the next steps are, how long he’s going to be there, or anything like that,” she said.

She said she hopes he’ll be able to come back to Larkin Chase or somewhere else closer to home. “It’s far, and it’s a different facility, so I don’t know the physicians, I don’t know their history as far as how they care for patients, I don’t know anything about it,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article