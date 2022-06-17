Man who killed woman in front of her kids gets 21-year prison sentence

Placeholder while article actions load

Joseph Fox, 28, had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed and related offenses in the killing of Sierra Johnson, who was shot to death in a car while her two children sat in the back seat. The incident occurred Jan. 19 near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Euclid Street NW.

According to authorities’ account, Fox and Johnson — who had been involved on and off for the better part of a decade — were together in the front seat of the car while the two children sat in the back. Authorities said Fox shot Johnson at least four times in the car, then got out and did so once more. The children were not hit.