Man who killed woman in front of her kids gets 21-year prison sentence

A Capitol Heights man who pleaded guilty to killing a 27-year-old pregnant mother in front of two of her children was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.
According to authorities’ account, Fox and Johnson — who had been involved on and off for the better part of a decade — were together in the front seat of the car while the two children sat in the back. Authorities said Fox shot Johnson at least four times in the car, then got out and did so once more. The children were not hit.
Johnson was the seventh of 10 kids and the first of her siblings to receive a college degree. She graduated from Trinity Washington University with a degree in criminal justice and worked at Macy’s while raising her three children: two girls and one boy.
At the time of Johnson’s killing, Fox was on supervision as part of his probation from a previous charge. In 2018, he was convicted of simple assault and attempted second-degree theft in a 2017 dispute with Johnson.