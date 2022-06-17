D.C., Md. & Va.

FAQ: How to get the pediatric covid vaccine in the D.C. area

June 17, 2022 at 4:02 p.m. EDT
Beatriz Bach, 5, holds up her sticker after she got her vaccine at Bancroft Elementary School in Washington, D.C., late last fall. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Families are breathing a sigh of relief as the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 — the only group without current access to vaccination — seems closer than ever.

If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations, a move that’s expected Saturday, two vaccines will be available for young children beginning next week.

The Moderna vaccine, for children 6 months through 5 years old, will be administered in two doses four weeks apart. Pfizer-BioNTech’s version, intended for children 6 months through 4 years old, will require three shots: the first two given three weeks apart and the third doled out at least two months after the second dose.

How will the pediatric vaccines be distributed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia? The Post asked state and local health officials.

FDA authorizes coronavirus vaccine for young kids

