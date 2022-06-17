FAQ: How to get the pediatric covid vaccine in the D.C. area

Families are breathing a sigh of relief as the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 — the only group without current access to vaccination — seems closer than ever.
The Moderna vaccine, for children 6 months through 5 years old, will be administered in two doses four weeks apart. Pfizer-BioNTech’s version, intended for children 6 months through 4 years old, will require three shots: the first two given three weeks apart and the third doled out at least two months after the second dose.
How will the pediatric vaccines be distributed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia? The Post asked state and local health officials.
Vaccines: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Officials have authorized a second booster shot for Americans 50 or older. A vaccine for young kids could also be available soon.
Mask guidance: A federal judge struck down the mask mandate on transportation, but covid-19 cases are on the rise again. We created a guide to help you decide whether to keep wearing face coverings. Most experts say you should keep wearing on planes.
Tracking the virus: See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.
At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.
New CDC team: A new team of federal health scientists has been formed to provide real-time data on the coronavirus and future outbreaks — a ‘National Weather Service’ to forecast what’s next in the pandemic.
For the latest news, sign up for our free newsletter.