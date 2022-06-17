Police make arrests in killings in Southeast, Northeast Washington

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police have made arrests in two separate homicides that occurred in Northeast Washington in January and in the city’s Southeast quadrant in April, the department has announced. Two men — Maurice Williams Jr., 19, and Seaun McDowney, 18 — were each charged with first-degree murder while armed in the Jan. 21 shooting of Marquette White, 20, of Northeast.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE, near Fort Lincoln Park. Police said authorities in Atlanta arrested Williams and McDowney on April 28 and they were extradited to the District.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered both men, who police said have no fixed addresses, detained. Each has a court hearing scheduled for June 28.

McDowney’s attorney, Roderick Thompson with the D.C. Public Defender Service, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Williams’s attorney, Brian K. McDaniel, did not return a phone message to his law firm. An arrest affidavit filed in court on Friday said police investigated an argument over money as a possible motive.

Police also announced the arrest of Robert Baskerville, 28, in the April 16 fatal shooting of Darron Holmes, also 28, of Southeast Washington.

The shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue SE. Court documents filed on Friday indicate the motive for the shooting grew out of a domestic dispute.

Baskerville, of Oxon Hill, Md., was charged with second-degree murder and on Friday was ordered detained by a Superior Court judge. He has a hearing scheduled for June 27.

Pierce O. Suen, Baskerville’s attorney with D.C. Public Defender Service, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

