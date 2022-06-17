Pr. George’s police officer arrested after altercation at NYC club

Placeholder while article actions load

Officer Aaron Holliday, 26, was off-duty at the time of the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Manhattan nightclub The Q NYC, authorities said.

A Prince George’s County police officer was arrested and suspended without pay following an incident in which he was accused of pointing a gun at someone during an altercation at a nightclub in New York, authorities said.

According to New York City police, a 38-year-old man reported to authorities that he was in a verbal dispute with Holliday and that Holliday pointed a weapon at him. Holliday, who has been with the Prince George’s department for four years, was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a loaded weapon, and was suspended after his arrest, according to Prince George’s and New York City police.