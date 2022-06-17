Pr. George’s police officer arrested after altercation at NYC club

A Prince George’s County police officer was arrested and suspended without pay following an incident in which he was accused of pointing a gun at someone during an altercation at a nightclub in New York, authorities said.
According to New York City police, a 38-year-old man reported to authorities that he was in a verbal dispute with Holliday and that Holliday pointed a weapon at him. Holliday, who has been with the Prince George’s department for four years, was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a loaded weapon, and was suspended after his arrest, according to Prince George’s and New York City police.
The Prince George’s Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation into the incident, authorities said.
Glenn Franklin Hardy, Holliday’s attorney, said his client has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released following his arrest.
“He has full faith in the criminal justice system and believes that he will be vindicated when this is all over,” Hardy said.